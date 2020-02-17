Machias boys survive scare from SA

Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times

• February 17, 2020 8:22 pm

The No. 4 Machias Bulldogs needed every bit of energy the team could muster to pull out a win against No. 5 Southern Aroostook in Monday’s Class D North quarterfinal at the Cross Insurance Center.

Machias (10-8 overall) used a strong second half surge to distance itself from Southern Aroostook by using its size to control the rebounding, and showed poise from the free throw line en route to a 57-46 victory.

The Bulldogs advance to the semifinals, 8:30 p.m. Thursday against the winner of No. 1 Jonesport-Beals versus No. 9 Greater Houlton Christian Academy.

Southern Aroostook ends its season with a 13-6 overall record.

