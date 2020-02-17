Machias boys survive scare from SA

The No. 4 Machias Bulldogs needed every bit of energy the team could muster to pull out a win against No. 5 Southern Aroostook in Monday’s Class D North quarterfinal at the Cross Insurance Center.
Machias (10-8 overall) used a strong second half surge to distance itself from Southern Aroostook by using its size to control the rebounding, and showed poise from the free throw line en route to a 57-46 victory.
The Bulldogs advance to the semifinals, 8:30 p.m. Thursday against the winner of No. 1 Jonesport-Beals versus No. 9 Greater Houlton Christian Academy.
Southern Aroostook ends its season with a 13-6 overall record.
Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times
Camden Porter, left, of Southern Aroostook rips down a rebound while defended by Machias' Kashman Feeney during Monday night's Class D North quarterfinal at the Cross Insurance Center.
Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times
Putting up a jumper is Machias' Kashman Feeney, left, while guarded by Southern Aroostook's Jacob Brooks during Monday night's Class D North quarterfinal at the Cross Insurance Center.
Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times
Lunging for the ball are Machias' Jayden Rhodes, left, and Kyle Anderson during Monday night's Class D North quarterfinal at the Cross Insurance Center.
Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times
Southern Aroostook coach Brett Russell speaks to his team during a break in the action Monday evening at the Cross Insurance Center.
Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times
Hunter Burpee, left, of Southern Aroostook rips the ball away from Kyle Anderson of Machias during Monday night's Class D North quarterfinal at the Cross Insurance Center.
