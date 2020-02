Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times

• February 19, 2020 8:27 pm

The second-seeded Ellsworth High School boys built a 36-14 lead and went on to post a 54-34 victory over third seed Washington Academy of East Machias in their Class B North semifinal at the Cross Insurance Center on Wednesday night.

Ellsworth improved to 17-3 and will face the winner of the Caribou-Old Town game in Saturday’s 3:45 p.m. championship game.

Washington Academy concluded a 14-6 season.