Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• February 15, 2020 5:20 pm

Third-seeded Falmouth advanced in the Class A South boys tournament on Saturday, beating No. 6 Marshwood of South Berwick 59-38 at the Portland Expo.

The Yachtsmen improved to 15-4 in beating the Hawks for the second time in two meetings this season. Falmouth plays the Kennebunk vs. Gray-New Gloucester winner in a 6 p.m. semifinal on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.

Marshwood wound up 11-8.