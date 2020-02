David Marino Jr. | BDN David Marino Jr. | BDN

• February 11, 2020 7:40 pm

Underdogs John Bapst of Bangor advanced to the quarterfinals of the Class B North girls basketball tournament on Tuesday with a 52-40 preliminary victory over Oceanside at Rockland.

The No. 9 Crusaders (11-8) move on to face top-seeded Hermon (17-1) in Saturday’s 11 a.m. quarterfinal at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

The eighth-seeded Mariners closed out the season with a 13-6 record.