February 21, 2020
Tourney Time

No. 4 Machias boys shock previously unbeaten top seed Jonesport-Beals

Staff Photo/Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times
Machias' Ethan Foss, left, passes the ball around Jonesport Beals' Marc Crowley during Thursday night's Class C North semifinal at the Cross Insurance Center.
By Pete Warner, BDN Staff

The Machias Bulldogs had suffered two lopsided losses to Jonesport-Beals during the regular season.

On Thursday night, the Bulldogs demonstrated their continued improvement and poise.

Fourth-seeded Machias earned its way into the Class D North championship game on Thursday night by virtue of an emphatic 79-60 victory over previously undefeated No. 1 seed Jonesport-Beals at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

The Bulldogs (11-8) move on to play No. 6 Easton (13-6), a winner over No. 7 Deer Isle-Stonington in Saturday’s 10:35 a.m. regional title game in Bangor.

The Royals closed out the season at 18-1.

Jonesport-Beals won both regular-season contests against Machias with an average margin of victory of 33.5 points.

