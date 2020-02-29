Forest Hills boys beat Machias, defend Class D state title

Pete Warner | BDN Pete Warner | BDN

Pete Warner | BDN Pete Warner | BDN

• February 29, 2020 4:32 pm

Updated: February 29, 2020 6:11 pm

Forest Hills High School from Jackman captured its second straight Class D schoolboy basketball championship with a 69-53 victory over the youthful Machias High School Bulldogs at the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday afternoon.

Forest Hills nailed a Class D state championship game record 11 3-pointers and finished off a 22-0 season.

Junior guard Parker Desjardins poured in a game-high 31 points and freshman brother Mason Desjardins netted 18. Senior forward Hunter Cuddy scored 16 and tied a Class D record with five 3-pointers.

Machias, which starts three sophomores and two freshmen, wound up 12-9.

Kashman Feeney’s 16 points and cousin Shane Feeney’s 12 points led the Bulldogs.

Pete Warner | BDN Pete Warner | BDN

Pete Warner | BDN Pete Warner | BDN

Pete Warner | BDN Pete Warner | BDN

Pete Warner | BDN Pete Warner | BDN