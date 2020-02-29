Forest Hills boys beat Machias, defend Class D state title

Forest Hills High School from Jackman captured its second straight Class D schoolboy basketball championship with a 69-53 victory over the youthful Machias High School Bulldogs at the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday afternoon.
Forest Hills nailed a Class D state championship game record 11 3-pointers and finished off a 22-0 season.
Junior guard Parker Desjardins poured in a game-high 31 points and freshman brother Mason Desjardins netted 18. Senior forward Hunter Cuddy scored 16 and tied a Class D record with five 3-pointers.
Machias, which starts three sophomores and two freshmen, wound up 12-9.
Kashman Feeney’s 16 points and cousin Shane Feeney’s 12 points led the Bulldogs.
Pete Warner | BDN
Hunter Cuddy of Forest Hills swings the net alongside teammate Jackman Daigle in celebrating the Tigers' victory over Machias for the Class D state championship on Saturday in Augusta.
Pete Warner | BDN
Parker Desjardins of Forest Hills drives into the lane against Machias' Kashman Feeney during Saturday's Class D state title game in Augusta.
Pete Warner | BDN
The Machias Bulldogs lift their runner-up plaque to show their fans after losing to Forest Hills in the Class D state championship game on Saturday in Augusta.
Pete Warner | BDN
Forest Hills fans, decked out in blaze orange, cheer as the Tigers take a first-half lead against Machias during Saturday's Class D basketball championship game at the Augusta Civic Center.
Pete Warner | BDN
Forest Hills players are all smiles after the Tigers wrapped up Saturday's Class D state championship game against Machias in Augusta.
Comments