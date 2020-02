Troy Bennett | BDN Troy Bennett | BDN

• February 12, 2020 8:07 pm

The seventh-seeded Hall-Dale boys’ basketball team was upset by No. 10 Traip Academy in a C South preliminary game. Traip Academy won 58-57.

Traip Academy goes into the quarterfinals with an 8-11 record. Hall-Dale will end their 2020 season with an 12-7 record.

Traip Academy will play No. 3 Boothbay Region on Monday, Feb. 17, at 4 p.m. at the Augusta Civic Center.

Hall-Dale reached the finals in the 2019 tournament, and Traip Academy reached the semifinals.