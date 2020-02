Ashley L. Conti | BDN Ashley L. Conti | BDN

• February 14, 2020 10:43 pm

Top-seeded Maranacook of Readfield on Friday night earned a tight 59-57 victory over No. 8 Freeport in their Class B South boys basketball quarterfinal game at the Portland Expo.

The Black Bears (17-2) take on No. 5 Lake Region (8-10) in a 7 p.m. semifinal game on Tuesday, Feb. 18, also at the Expo.

The Falcons ended the season with a 10-9 record.