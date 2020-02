Stock photo | Pexels Stock photo | Pexels

• February 12, 2020 8:34 pm

Fourth-seeded Gorham moved into the Class AA South semifinals on Wednesday by posting a 48-45 victory over No. 5 Sanford at Gorham.

The Rams (11-8) await the winner of the game between No. 1 South Portland and No. 8 Massabesic of Waterboro for a 7:30 p.m. semifinal on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.

The Spartans wind up 7-12.