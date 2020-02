Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

• February 12, 2020 7:18 pm

Seventh-seeded Winslow clinched a berth in the Class B North boys basketball quarterfinals on Wednesday night by virtue of a 62—52 victory over No. 10 Orono at Winslow High School.

The Black Raiders (12-7) await a quarterfinal matchup against No. 2 Ellsworth (15-3) in an 8:30 p.m. game Friday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

The Red Riots finish the season with a 7-12 record.