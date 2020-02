Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• February 17, 2020 5:39 pm

The third-seeded Boothbay Region boys basketball team defeated No. 6 Mount Abram 59-54 to advance to the Class C South semifinals.

The Seahawks improve to 15-4 on the season. They will take on the winner of No. 2 Waynflete and. No. 10 Traip Academy at the Augusta Civic Center on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 7 p.m.

Mount Abram will end their 2020 campaign with a 13-7 record.