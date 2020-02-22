Southern Aroostook beats Deer Isle-Stonington for 3rd straight D North girls title
Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times
Reaching for the ball are Southern Aroostook's Kacy Daggett and Emma Nadeau along with Deer Isle-Stonington's Katie Hutchinson, middle, and Kaylee Morey during Saturday morning's Class D North championship at the Cross Insurance Center.
Top-seeded Southern Aroostook of Dyer Brook beat No. 2 Deer Isle-Stonington 52-33 on Saturday morning to claim its third consecutive Class D North girls basketball crown.
The two-time defending state champion Warriors (21-0) will play Saturday, Feb. 29, against the winner of the Class D South championship game between Greenville and Valley at the Augusta Civic Center.
The Mariners ended the season with a record of 18-3.
Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times
Southern Aroostook's Madison Russell, left, heads to the basket while guarded by Deer Isle-Stonington's Kaylee Morey during Saturday morning's Class D North championship at the Cross Insurance Center.
Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times
Southern Aroostook's Makaelyn Porter, right, has her shot blocked by Deer Isle-Stonington's Katie Hutchinson during Saturday morning's Class D North championship at the Cross Insurance Center.
Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer TImes
Deer Isle-Stonington's Kaylee Morey, left, rips down a rebound as Southern Aroostook's Kacy Daggett tries to swat the ball away during Saturday morning's Class D North championship at the Cross Insurance Center.
Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times
Southern Aroostook's Makaelyn Porter, left, races up the floor while guarded closely by Deer Isle-Stonington's Brienna Limeburner during Saturday morning's Class D North championship at the Cross Insurance Center.
