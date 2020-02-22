Southern Aroostook beats Deer Isle-Stonington for 3rd straight D North girls title

Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times

• February 22, 2020 10:31 am

Top-seeded Southern Aroostook of Dyer Brook beat No. 2 Deer Isle-Stonington 52-33 on Saturday morning to claim its third consecutive Class D North girls basketball crown.

The two-time defending state champion Warriors (21-0) will play Saturday, Feb. 29, against the winner of the Class D South championship game between Greenville and Valley at the Augusta Civic Center.

The Mariners ended the season with a record of 18-3.

