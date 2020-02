Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

• February 19, 2020 3:21 pm

The second-seeded Waterville High School girls basketball team will play in the Class B North final for the second straight year after posting a 54-38 victory over third seed Presque Isle on Wednesday afternoon at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Waterville, 19-1, will take on the winner of the Hermon-Old Town game in Saturday’s 2 p.m. title game in Bangor.

Presque Isle finished at 16-4.