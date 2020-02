Tim Goupille | BDN Tim Goupille | BDN

• February 11, 2020 7:31 pm

Fort Fairfield High School punched its ticket to the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Tuesday night by posting a 54-27 victory over George Stevens Academy of Blue Hill at Fort Fairfield High School.

The No. 3 Tigers improved to 17-2 and will face the Penobscot Valley-Searsport winner in a 9:30 a.m. quarterfinal game on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

The 14th-seeded Eagles closed out their season with a 7-12 record.