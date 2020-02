Stock photo | Pixabay Stock photo | Pixabay

• February 17, 2020 7:19 pm

The second-seeded Waynflete boys basketball team will return to the Class C South semifinals after defeating No. 10 Traip Academy 55-29 at the Augusta Civic Center.

The 18-1 Waynflete team will play No.3 Boothbay Region on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 7 p.m.

Traip Academy will end their season with a 9-11 record.