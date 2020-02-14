Wells boys upset Lisbon in B South quarterfinal

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• February 14, 2020 5:26 pm

The sixth-seeded Wells boys basketball team upset No. 3 Lisbon 61-36 to advance to the B South semifinals.

Wells improves to 9-10. Lisbon ends its season with a 10-9 record.

Wells will play the winner of Spruce Mountain and Freeport. They will face off on Feb. 18 at 6 p.m. at the Portland Expo Center.

Wells made it to the 2019 semifinals. Lisbon did not make the quarterfinals.