Wells boys upset Lisbon in B South quarterfinal

Wells High School's Matt Sherburne pass the ball between Cape Elizabeth High School's Nathan Mullen (left) and Tanner Carpenter in the boys' Class B South regional championship basketball game at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland in 2019. By Ali Tobey, BDN Staff • February 14, 2020 5:26 pm The sixth-seeded Wells boys basketball team upset No. 3 Lisbon 61-36 to advance to the B South semifinals. Wells improves to 9-10. Lisbon ends its season with a 10-9 record. Wells will play the winner of Spruce Mountain and Freeport. They will face off on Feb. 18 at 6 p.m. at the Portland Expo Center. Wells made it to the 2019 semifinals. Lisbon did not make the quarterfinals.
