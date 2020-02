Jessica Potila | SJVT Jessica Potila | SJVT

• February 12, 2020 5:24 pm

This story will be updated.

FORT KENT, Maine — The No. 3 Fort Kent boys basketball team punched its ticket to the Cross Insurance Center Wednesday evening with a 70-40 victory over No. 14 Madawaska in a Class C North prelim.

The Warriors (16-3 overall) advance to the quarterfinals, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, where they will take on the winner of No. 6 Mattanawcook versus No. 11 Lee Academy.

Madawaska ends its season with a 10-9 record.