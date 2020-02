Batistaya | Creative Commons Batistaya | Creative Commons

• February 18, 2020 10:56 pm

The Winthrop girls basketball team defeated Carrabec 55-42 to advance to the C South semifinals.

Winthrop improves to 17-2 on the season. Carrabec ends its season at 10-10.

After failing to make the quarterfinals last year, Winthrop earned the first overall seed in the 2020 tournament. They will play No. 5 Old Orchard Beach on Thursday, Feb. 20, at 3:30 p.m. at the Augusta Civic Center.