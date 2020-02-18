Central Aroostook girls outlast Fort Fairfield in C North quarterfinal

Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times

• February 18, 2020 11:11 am

Updated: February 18, 2020 11:11 am

A strong shooting performance from the perimeter lifted the No. 6 Central Aroostook girls basketball team to a 45-41 victory over No. 3 Fort Fairfield in a Class C North quarterfinal Tuesday morning at the Cross Insurance Center.

It marked the third time this season that the Panthers (16-4 overall) had Fort Fairfield’s number on the court. Central Aroostook beat Fort Fairfield twice during the regular season — 61-51 at Fort Fairfield and 50-34 at Mars Hill.

Central Aroostook is the only squad to beat Fort Fairfield during the season, but this time around the Tigers did not go quietly. Fort Fairfield rallied to make it a two-point game with 4:22 to play in the final period, and made it a one-point game on a Cammi King-Demerchant layup with 1:14 to play, but could not get over the hump to take the lead.

Panther Libby Grass stole a Fort Fairfield pass with 2.4 seconds to play to preserve the win.

The Panthers advance to Friday’s semifinal where they will face the winner of No. 2 Dexter/No. 7 Narraguagus at 2 p.m. at the Cross Insurance Center.

The Tigers end their season with a 17-3 overall record.