Hermon girls outlast OT threat by John Bapst in B North quarterfinals

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

• February 15, 2020 12:59 pm

This story will be updated.

The top-seeded Hermon Hawks survived a scare from No. 9 John Bapst of Bangor to post a 42-34 victory at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor in the Class B North quarterfinals.

The Hawks (18-1) will play No. 4 Old Town, 14-5, in Wednesday’s 3:30 p.m. semifinal at the Cross Insurance Center.

The Crusaders ended the season with a record of 11-9.