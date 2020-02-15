Hermon girls outlast OT threat by John Bapst in B North quarterfinals
Teammates celebrate with Hermon’s Charlotte Caron after she scored and tied the class B girls quarterfinal game against John Bapst, sending it into overtime. Hermon won the game 42-34.
The top-seeded Hermon Hawks survived a scare from No. 9 John Bapst of Bangor to post a 42-34 victory at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor in the Class B North quarterfinals.
The Hawks (18-1) will play No. 4 Old Town, 14-5, in Wednesday’s 3:30 p.m. semifinal at the Cross Insurance Center.
The Crusaders ended the season with a record of 11-9.
