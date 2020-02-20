Tourney Time
February 20, 2020
Tourney Time

Portland girls beat Bangor to gain AA North finals berth

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Bangor High School's Maggie Libby Fleming takes control of the ball under the hoop during the Maine AA girls basketball semifinal game against Portland High School at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland on Thursday.
By Pete Warner, BDN Staff

The Portland Bulldogs advanced to the Class AA North girls basketball title game on Thursday afternoon with a 54-42 victory over Bangor at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.

Second-seeded Portland (17-3) plays the winner of Thursday’s game between No. 1 Oxford Hills (18-1) and No. 5 Windham (12-7) in the 2 p.m. championship game at Cross Arena.

Third-seeded Bangor closes out the season at 13-7.

The teams split their regular-season meetings, with Portland winning the season opener 55-44 on Dec. 6 and Bangor taking a a 49-36 decision on Jan. 9 in Bangor.

Comments

