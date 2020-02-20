Portland girls beat Bangor to gain AA North finals berth

The Portland Bulldogs advanced to the Class AA North girls basketball title game on Thursday afternoon with a 54-42 victory over Bangor at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.
Second-seeded Portland (17-3) plays the winner of Thursday’s game between No. 1 Oxford Hills (18-1) and No. 5 Windham (12-7) in the 2 p.m. championship game at Cross Arena.
Third-seeded Bangor closes out the season at 13-7.
The teams split their regular-season meetings, with Portland winning the season opener 55-44 on Dec. 6 and Bangor taking a a 49-36 decision on Jan. 9 in Bangor.
