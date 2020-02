Pete Warner | BDN Pete Warner | BDN

• February 11, 2020 9:41 pm

Seventh-seeded Narraguagus easily defeated No. 10 Piscataquis Community 64-31 Tuesday during a Class C North preliminary tournament game to advance to the quarterfinals.

Narraguagus improves to 17-2 on the season. Piscataquis Community’s season ends with a 9-10 record.

Narraguagus will continue on to face No. 3 Dexter on Monday, Feb. 17, at 11:30 a.m. at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.