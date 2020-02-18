Unbeaten Calais girls topple defending C North champ Penobscot Valley

Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times

The Calais Blue Devils continued their unblemished run through the 2019-2020 season on Tuesday with a 51-33 Class C North girls quarterfinal victory over Penobscot Valley of Howland.

Fourth-seeded Calais (20-0) advances to a 3:30 p.m. semifinal game on Friday against the winner of the game between No. 1 Stearns (16-2) and No. 8 Central of Corinth (15-4).

Fifth seed Penobscot Valley, the 2019 regional champion, finished at 13-7.

Calais pulled out to a 10-0 lead after one period as PVHS struggled to an 0-for-14 shooting performance. The Howlers finally broke the scoring ice with an Emily St. Cyr 3-pointer three minutes into the second period.

That seemed to inject some confidence into her teammates. PVHS connected on three more 3-pointers, two of them by Laney Harding. Back-to-back threes by Lexi Ireland and Harding got the Howlers within 18-14 with 1:29 to play in the quarter.

However, Olivia Huckins nailed a 3-pointer in transition off a feed from Sophia McVicar, who answered a missed foul shot by PVHS with a 25-footer at the horn to give Calais a 24-14 halftime lead.

Each team made four 3-pointers in the half, shooting a combined 8-for-25 from the arc.