Bangor boys ousted from tourney by Deering in AA North semifinals

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• February 19, 2020 3:35 pm

Senior guard Askar Houssein scored 29 points as No. 3 Deering of Portland ousted No. 2 Bangor 57-51 in a Class AA boys basketball semifinal at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland on Wednesday afternoon.

Deering, which lost twice to Bangor by a combined 20 points during the regular season, improved its record to 14-6 and will face the winner of Wednesday’s second game between No. 1 Edward Little of Auburn (17-2) and No. 4 Windham for the Class AA North crown at 3:45 p.m. Saturday.

Bangor, the defending state champion, ends its season at 16-4.

Darryl Germain added 17 points for Deering, 15 in the second half.

But the bigger story was the Deering defense, which was able to keep Bangor’s big three of Henry Westrich, Sam Martin and Andrew Szwez to a combined 26 points.

Westrich led the Rams with 11 points, while Martin and Quinn Richards scored eight points apiece and Keegan Cyr and Szwez each added seven.

Bangor got just nine points from its big three of Westrich, Martin and Szwez in the first half, but early offense from guard Parker Noyes and solid defense enabled the Rams to take a 21-17 lead into the break.

Noyes had Bangor’s first two baskets of the game — both 3-pointers — to stake his team to an early 6-4 lead as Deering played off both him and backcourt mate Quinn Richards defensively at the outset.

Bangor led 13-12 at the end of the opening quarter, then scored the first seven points of the second period on a Keegan Cyr free throw, a scoop shot from Max Clark, a low-post move by Martin and a fast-break slam dunk by Westrich that gave the Rams their largest lead of the half at 20-12 with 4:48 left until intermission.

But Bangor managed just one Westrich free throw in the rest of the half, and while Deering couldn’t fully capitalize Houssein went coast to coast for a layup and then buried an NBA-range 3-pointer with 15 seconds left to cap off his 15-point opening half.