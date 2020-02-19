Tourney Time
February 19, 2020
Tourney Time

Top seed Hermon beats Old Town to reach B North final

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Hermon’s Megan Tracy goes up for a shot around Old Town’s Claudia Damboise in the first half of the girls Class B semifinal game at the Cross Insurance Center on Wednesday.
By Pete Warner, BDN Staff

Top-seeded Hermon secured a spot in the Class B North regional championship game on Wednesday with a 47-34 victory over No. 4 Old Town at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Coach Chris Cameron’s Hawks (19-1), who beat the Coyotes for the third time this season, take on No. 2 Waterville in Saturday’s 2 p.m. title contest in Bangor.

The Coyotes closed out the season with a 14-6 record.

Hermon won the Dec. 17 meeting 62-53 in Old Town, then took a 50-44 decision on Jan. 22 at Hermon.

Hermon’s length and size in the paint was the difference in the first half as the Hawks built a 24-12 advantage.

Hermon scored the last nine points of the half, including five by Megan Tracy, to break open what had been a 15-12 contest.

The Hawks controlled the rebounding by a 23-11 margin and were able to grab 12 offensive rebounds that led to several second-chance points.

Old Town wasn’t able to establish much offensive consistency. The Coyotes’ perimeter shots were contested and their attempts at dribble penetration often were altered or blocked by Hermon’s defenders.

Comments

