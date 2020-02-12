Tourney Time
February 12, 2020
South Portland girls take down Thornton Academy in AA South quarterfinal

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Alexandra Hart of Thornton Academy dribbles around a pick in the Class A state championship basketball game in Augusta in 2015.
By Ali Tobey, BDN Staff

The number one seeded South Portland girls’ basketball team defeated Thornton Academy 46-18 to advance to the AA South semifinals.

South Portland improves to 16-3 on the season, while Thornton Academy falls to 2-17.

South Portland will play the winner of No. 5 Noble and No. 4 Gorham at the Portland Expo Center on Feb. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

South Portland finished in second place in the 2019 tournament. They were defeated 35-25 by Scarborough. Thornton Academy was eliminated in the first round by South Portland last season.

 

Comments

