Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

• February 15, 2020 12:04 pm

The second-seeded Rangeley Lakers emerged victorious against the No. 7 Vinalhaven Vikings with a 49-24 Class D South quarterfinal win at the Augusta Civic Center Saturday.

The Lakers (17-2) will next play at the Augusta Civic Center Thursday against No. 3 Valley (9-10). Valley defeated No. 6 Forest Hills on Saturday to advance to the semifinals.

The Vikings end the season with a 4-15 record.