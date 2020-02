David Marino Jr. | The Star-Herald David Marino Jr. | The Star-Herald

• February 12, 2020 7:25 pm

WASHBURN, Maine — The No. 9 Greater Houlton Christian Academy outlasted the No. 8 Washburn Beavers, 77-49 Wednesday evening in a Class D North preliminary contest.

With the victory, the Eagles (9-10) advance to the quarterfinals where they will face No. 1 Jonesport-Beals (16-0) 8:30 p.m. Monday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

The Beavers of Washburn end their season with a 6-13 record.