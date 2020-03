Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• February 29, 2020 10:43 pm

Updated: February 29, 2020 11:01 pm

The Winthrop Ramblers used stifling second-half defense to turn the tables on the Dexter Tigers and post a 51-41 victory in the Class C boys basketball state championship game at the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday night.

Winthrop (21-1) captured its second straight state title with relentless defense and an aggressive transition attack.

Dexter closes out its season with a 21-1 record.