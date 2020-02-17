Marshwood girls top York to advance to A South semifinals

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• February 17, 2020 3:30 pm

The third-seeded Marshwood girls basketball team defeated York 58-53 to return to the Class A South semifinals at the Portland Expo Center.

The 16-3 Marshwood team will play the winner of No. 2 Kennebunk and No. 7 Falmouth on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 2 p.m.

Sixth-seeded York will end their season with an 11-8 record.