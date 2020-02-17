Tourney Time
February 17, 2020
Tourney Time

Marshwood girls top York to advance to A South semifinals

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Troy R. Bennett | BDN
The Marshwood High School bench cheers during a Class A South girls's basketball semifinal game at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland in 2019.
By Ali Tobey, BDN Staff

The third-seeded Marshwood girls basketball team defeated York 58-53 to return to the Class A South semifinals at the Portland Expo Center.

The 16-3 Marshwood team will play the winner of No. 2 Kennebunk and No. 7 Falmouth on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 2 p.m.

Sixth-seeded York will end their season with an 11-8 record.

 

