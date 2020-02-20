Southern Aroostook girls remain undefeated, top Shead to advance to D North final

Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times

• February 20, 2020 5:16 pm

Top-ranked Southern Aroostook of Dyer Brook remained undefeated with a 68-39 victory over No. 4 Shead of Eastport in their Class D North girls basketball semifinal at the Cross Insurance Center on Thursday afternoon.

The win advances coach Cliff Urquhart’s club (20-0) to Saturday’s 9 a.m. regional final against No. 2 Deer Isle-Stonington, a 48-34 semifinal winner over No. 3 Katahdin of Stacyville in Thursday’s game.

Southern Aroostook defeated Deer Isle-Stonington 62-49 in last year’s Class D North final.

Southern Aroostook combined a defense that forced 27 Shead turnovers with a balanced offense that produced five double-figure scorers to defeat the Tigerettes.

Freshman guard Maddie Russell led the Warriors with 15 points, while Cami Shields scored 12 and Paige Vose, Makaelyn Porter and Kacy Daggett scored 10 points apiece.

Ryleigh Andrews led 13-7 Shead with 17 points. Halle Sullivan added nine.

This game featured the last four Class D North champions, with Shead winning the title in 2016 and 2017 before Southern Aroostook began its current run, during which it is now 60-4.

Southern Aroostook defeated Shead twice during the regular season, 46-37 at Eastport on Dec. 21 and 67-30 at Dyer Brook on Jan. 17.

Little changed in the third meeting between the teams, particularly after Southern Aroostook scored the first 10 points of the second quarter to build a 28-9 cushion.

A Shields layup and a follow-up shot by Russell after a Shead turnover got the run started, then Paige Vose made a 3-pointer from the left of the key and Shields hit a fast-break jumper before Porter made 1 of 2 from the line to give Southern Aroostook its largest lead of the half with 5:25 left before intermission.

Shead answered with six straight points, with two press-breaking baskets by Kiesha Scott sandwiched around a follow-up shot by Andrews to cut the gap to 28-15 and prompt a Southern Aroostook timeout.

The Warriors came out of that break with five straight points on a free throw and a follow-up shot by Emma Nadeau and a low-post move by Daggett to push their lead back to 33-15.

Southern Aroostook led 36-19 at the break behind eight points from Russell, seven from Vose and six each from Porter and Shields.