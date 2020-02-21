Stearns girls overcome previously unbeaten Calais to reach C North final

Top-seeded Stearns of Millinocket advanced to the Class C North girls basketball title game with a 53-42 victory over No. 4 Calais on Friday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.
The Minutemen take an 18-2 record into Saturday’s 7 p.m. regional championship game against the winner of Friday’s other semifinal between No. 2 Dexter (15-4) and No. 6 Central Aroostook (16-4) of Mars Hill.
Falling to the ground to get the ball is Calais' Sage Phillips as Stearns' Katherine Alley defends during Friday's Class C North semifinal at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.
Calais finished the season at 20-1.
Stearns had advanced to the semifinals by beating Central of Corinth 63-40, while Calais posted a 51-33 quarterfinal win over defending C North champ Penobscot Valley of Howland.
Putting up a shot is Stearns' Annalys Robinson, left, while guarded by Calais' Nedra Bassett during Friday's Class C North semifinal at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.
The key juncture of the first half came with the clock winding down in the first quarter and Stearns up 13-11. Calais’ Lauren Cook came up with steals on three consecutive possessions and converted the layup each time for a 6-0 burst in 30 seconds.
Lunging for the ball are Calais' Olivia Huckins, left, along with Stearns' Alisyn Alley and Annalys Robinson. In the background is Stearns' Kasey Kenyon and Calais' Kendra Stevens during Friday's Class C North semifinal at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.
That gave the Blue Devils a 17-13 lead, which they expanded by scoring the first four points of the second quarter. Stearns finally snapped a scoreless drought of almost four minutes on a driving runner by Alisyn Alley, but the Minutemen could not establish any consistency against the speedy Blue Devils.
Trying to put a shot in traffic is Stearns' Katherine Alley during Friday's Class C North semifinal at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.
Both teams locked down in player-to-player defense as a handful of the region’s top guards went head-to-head at both ends of the court.
Ainsley Alley, right, of Stearns brings the ball up the floor while guarded closely by Calais' Olivia Huckins during Friday's Class C North semifinal at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.
Calais' Sophie McVicar, bottom, tries to get a handle on the ball as Stearn's Katherine Alley, right, and Annalys Robinson pounce during Friday's Class C North semifinal at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.
