Stearns girls overcome previously unbeaten Calais to reach C North final

Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times

• February 21, 2020 5:03 pm

Top-seeded Stearns of Millinocket advanced to the Class C North girls basketball title game with a 53-42 victory over No. 4 Calais on Friday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

The Minutemen take an 18-2 record into Saturday’s 7 p.m. regional championship game against the winner of Friday’s other semifinal between No. 2 Dexter (15-4) and No. 6 Central Aroostook (16-4) of Mars Hill.

Calais finished the season at 20-1.

Stearns had advanced to the semifinals by beating Central of Corinth 63-40, while Calais posted a 51-33 quarterfinal win over defending C North champ Penobscot Valley of Howland.

The key juncture of the first half came with the clock winding down in the first quarter and Stearns up 13-11. Calais’ Lauren Cook came up with steals on three consecutive possessions and converted the layup each time for a 6-0 burst in 30 seconds.

That gave the Blue Devils a 17-13 lead, which they expanded by scoring the first four points of the second quarter. Stearns finally snapped a scoreless drought of almost four minutes on a driving runner by Alisyn Alley, but the Minutemen could not establish any consistency against the speedy Blue Devils.

Both teams locked down in player-to-player defense as a handful of the region’s top guards went head-to-head at both ends of the court.

