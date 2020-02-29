Central Aroostook girls shock Winthrop for 1st state title since 1982

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• February 29, 2020 8:46 pm

Updated: February 29, 2020 10:35 pm

Central Aroostook of Mars Hill showed grit, surviving relentless full-court pressure and a lengthy foul-induced absence of point guard Maci Beals to beat Winthrop 67-61 for the Class C state title on Saturday night at the Augusta Civic Center.

The Panthers finished at 19-4, winning the program’s first state championship since 1982.

Winthrop wound up 19-3.

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

Beals paced Central Aroostook with a game-high 20 points. Bre Bradbury tossed in 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds, while Liberty Fulton and Libby Grass (8 rebounds) netted 12 points each.

Kena Souza led Winthrop with 15 points and eight rebounds, Aaliyah WilsonFalcone posted 14 points and nine rebounds and Madison Forgue added 11 points.

Central Aroostook made nine 3-pointers to set a Class D state game record.

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

The first half was full of turnovers and fouls, but it was the Panthers who emerged with the upper hand.

Beals scored 10 points in the second quarter to help build a 13-point lead that was trimmed to 35-25 at halftime.

Central Aroostook combined its drives to the basket with strong 3-point shooting at the offensive end. The Panthers did commit 10 turnovers, but were able to break the Ramblers’ press often enough to get some high-percentage shots.

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

Winthrop made its living attacking the basket off the dribble in transition and hitting a few threes. The Ramblers had 11 turnovers.

The Panthers went into the tournament as the sixth seed and knocked off the top three teams: No. 3 Fort Fairfield (45-41), No. 2 Dexter (35-32) and top seed Stearns of Millinocket (61-55).

Winthrop hadn’t played in a state game since it topped Limestone in the 1990 final. The school dropped its varsity program five years ago in order to rebuild it.

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN