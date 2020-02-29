Tourney Time
March 01, 2020
Tourney Time

Central Aroostook girls shock Winthrop for 1st state title since 1982

Winthrop High School's Jillian Schemlzer guards Central Aroostook High School's Maci Beals as she looks to the hoop in the Maine Class C Girls championship basketball game at the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday night.
By Pete Warner, BDN Staff
Updated:

Central Aroostook of Mars Hill showed grit, surviving relentless full-court pressure and a lengthy foul-induced absence of point guard Maci Beals to beat Winthrop 67-61 for the Class C state title on Saturday night at the Augusta Civic Center.

The Panthers finished at 19-4, winning the program’s first state championship since 1982.

Winthrop wound up 19-3.

Winthrop High School's Aaliyah WilsonFalcone looks to the hoop in the Maine Class C Girls championship basketball game at the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday night.

Beals paced Central Aroostook with a game-high 20 points. Bre Bradbury tossed in 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds, while Liberty Fulton and Libby Grass (8 rebounds) netted 12 points each.

Kena Souza led Winthrop with 15 points and eight rebounds, Aaliyah WilsonFalcone posted 14 points and nine rebounds and Madison Forgue added 11 points.

Central Aroostook made nine 3-pointers to set a Class D state game record.

Central Aroostook High School's Maci Beals takes a shot in the Maine Class C Girls championship basketball game at the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday night.

The first half was full of turnovers and fouls, but it was the Panthers who emerged with the upper hand.

Beals scored 10 points in the second quarter to help build a 13-point lead that was trimmed to 35-25 at halftime.

Central Aroostook combined its drives to the basket with strong 3-point shooting at the offensive end. The Panthers did commit 10 turnovers, but were able to break the Ramblers’ press often enough to get some high-percentage shots.

Winthrop High School's Aaliyah WilsonFalcone (left) and Central Aroostook High School's Kira Fitzherbert both vie for a rebound in the Maine Class C Girls championship basketball game at the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday night.

Winthrop made its living attacking the basket off the dribble in transition and hitting a few threes. The Ramblers had 11 turnovers.

The Panthers went into the tournament as the sixth seed and knocked off the top three teams: No. 3 Fort Fairfield (45-41), No. 2 Dexter (35-32) and top seed Stearns of Millinocket (61-55).

Winthrop hadn’t played in a state game since it topped Limestone in the 1990 final. The school dropped its varsity program five years ago in order to rebuild it.

Winthrop High School's Maddie Perkins (right) is guarded by Central Aroostook High School's Sydney Garrison in the Maine Class C Girls championship basketball game at the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday night.
Central Aroostook High School players celebrate with the gold ball after winning the Maine Class C Girls championship basketball game at the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday night.

Comments

