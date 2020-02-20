Valley girls knock off Rangeley to earn D South title game berth

Batistaya | Creative Commons Batistaya | Creative Commons

February 20, 2020

The Valley of Bingham Cavaliers secured a spot in the Class D South girls basketball championship game with a 49-47 victory over the Rangeley Lakers in a Class D South semifinal on Thursday at the Augusta Civic Center.

Third-seeded Valley (10-10) advances to take on the winner of Thursday’s other semifinal between No. 1 Greenville (17-2) and No. 4 Seacoast Christian (12-6) in Saturday’s 6 p.m. title game.

Rangeley, the No. 2 seed, finished up at 17-3.

The Lakers beat the Cavaliers twice during the regular season by an average of 22.5 points.