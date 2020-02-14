Waterville girls beat Ellsworth to return to semifinals

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

• February 14, 2020 6:32 pm

The second-seeded Waterville girls basketball team beat Ellsworth 65-32 in a B North quarterfinal matchup on Friday evening at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Waterville returns to the semifinals with an 18-1 record and plays No. 3 Presque Isle (15-3), a 53-46 winner over No. 6 Winslow in Friday’s early game, on Feb. 19 at 2 p.m. in Bangor.

Tenth-seeded Ellsworth ends its season with an 11-9 record, after upsetting No. 7 Mount Desert Island of Bar Harbor in the preliminary round.

Ellsworth did not reach the quarterfinals in the 2019 tournament.

The Purple Panthers blitzed the Eagles early with their relentless 2-2-1 trapping press, which they turned into a handful of Ellsworth turnovers and some easy transition baskets.

Already leading 10-4 midway through the first quarter, Waterville rattled off 11 points in the last 3:16 of the period. Abigail Martin ignited the run with a 3-pointer, then Paige St. Pierre scored a layup off a Kali Thompson steal.

Thompson’s rebound hoop, and a rebound basket by Maddy Martin made it 21-4 Waterville with 45.9 seconds remaining in the half.