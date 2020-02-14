Defending champ Hampden Academy girls beats Nokomis in A North quarterfinals

Josh O'Donnell | BDN Josh O'Donnell | BDN

• February 14, 2020 10:21 pm

Top-ranked Hampden Academy took the first step toward defending its 2019 Class A North girls basketball championship in impressive fashion Friday night with a 66-29 quarterfinal victory over Nokomis of Newport at the Augusta Civic Center.

The Broncos (18-1) will advance to next Wednesday’s 3:30 p.m. semifinal against No. 4 Lawrence of Fairfield (12-7).

Sydney Hodgdon led a balanced Hampden offense with 12 points while Amelia McLaughlinm, Emma Haskell and Megan Deans scored 10 points each, with Deans grabbing a game-high 11 rebounds.

Freshman guard Camryn King scored a game-high 24 points for Nokomis, which ended its season with a 7-12 record.

A Nokomis team that started three juniors and two freshmen averaged just 32 points per game during two regular-season losses to Hampden, and coach Nick Winchester’s rangy lineup not only came out strong defensively in the third meeting but put on an absolute shooting exhibition during the first half to take complete control.

Seven different players scored for the Broncos as they shot a blistering 59 percent (17 of 29) from the field during the first two quarters — including 5 of 8 (62.5 percent) from beyond the 3-point arc.

Hampden also made 4 of its 5 first-half free throws.

Freshman guard Isabella McLaughlin closed out the first quarter with a drive for a three-point play and a buzzer-beating 15-footer as Hampden moved out to a 16-4 advantage.

Nokomis battled the taller Broncos on the backboards, but nothing was stopping Hampden as it outscored the Warriors 27-4 during the second eight minutes of play on 11 of 17 shooting.

Amelia McLaughin and Haskell each scored seven points in the period.