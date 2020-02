Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• February 21, 2020 7:57 pm

The Marshwood Hawks upset the Greely Rangers 47-44 during the Class A South girls basketball finals at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland on Friday. The win sends the Hawks to the state championships Saturday, Feb. 28.

The Hawks (18-3) will play against Hampden Academy at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.

The No. 1 seeded Rangers ended the season with a record of 19-2.