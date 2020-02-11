North Yarmouth girls defeat Hall-Dale in C South prelim

Airman 1st Class Kerelin Molina | USAF Airman 1st Class Kerelin Molina | USAF

• February 11, 2020 8:36 pm

The No. 3 North Yarmouth Academy girls’ basketball team returns to the quarterfinals after defeating No. 14 Hall-Dale of Farmingdale 63-55 in a Class C South preliminary game.

North Yarmouth Academy improves to 16-4. Hall-Dale ends its season with a 6-13 record.

North Yarmouth will face No. 11-ranked Traip Academy at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at the Augusta Civic Center after Traip upset No. 6 Monmouth Academy.

Boothbay Region High School defeated North Yarmouth 49-31 in the Class C South girls’ final last season.