Traip girls upset Monmouth Academy to advance to C South quarterfinals

Airman 1st Class Kerelin Molina | USAF Airman 1st Class Kerelin Molina | USAF

• February 11, 2020 8:10 pm

The No. 11 Traip Academy girls’ basketball team had a decisive 49-41 victory over No. 6 Monmouth Academy in a Class C South preliminary game on Tuesday night to clinch a spot in the tournament’s quarterfinals.

Traip’s record improves to 9-10 on the season. Monmouth Academy’s season ends with a 12-7 record.

Traip faces the winner of No. 14 Hall-Dale (6-12) at No. 3 North Yarmouth Academy (15-3) on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Both exited the tournament in the first round in 2019. Monmouth fell to North Yarmouth Academy 52-35. Traip lost to Madison 50-35.