• February 15, 2020 7:02 pm

Kennebunk punched its ticket to the Class B South boys semifinals on Saturday by posting a 86-60 victory over Gray-New Gloucester at the Portland Expo.

The Rams improved to 15-3 and face Falmouth in a 6 p.m. semifinal on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.

The Patriots finished the season with a 10-9 record.