Skowhegan girls upset Messalonskee to move on to A North semis

Josh O'Donnell | BDN Josh O'Donnell | BDN

• February 14, 2020 5:19 pm

The Skowhegan girls basketball team defeated Messalonskee 57-40 to move on to the Class A North semifinals.

Sixth-seeded Skowhegan will face the winner of Gardiner and Medomak Valley on Feb. 19 at the Augusta Civic Center at 2 p.m.

Skowhegan improves to 10-9, while Messalonskee falls to 12-6 on the season.

The two teams met in the 2019 tournament semi finals. Skowhegan won 58-37 and advanced to the finals. They lost to Hampden Academy.

