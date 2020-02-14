Skowhegan girls upset Messalonskee to move on to A North semis
By Ali Tobey, BDN Staff •
Josh O'Donnell | BDN
Skowhegan's Jaycie Christopher (3) dribbles past Messalonskee's Brianna Benecke (3) in their matchup in Augusta on Friday.
The Skowhegan girls basketball team defeated Messalonskee 57-40 to move on to the Class A North semifinals.
Sixth-seeded Skowhegan will face the winner of Gardiner and Medomak Valley on Feb. 19 at the Augusta Civic Center at 2 p.m.
Skowhegan improves to 10-9, while Messalonskee falls to 12-6 on the season.
The two teams met in the 2019 tournament semi finals. Skowhegan won 58-37 and advanced to the finals. They lost to Hampden Academy.
Josh O'Donnell | BDN
Messalonskee's Gabrielle Wener (3) tips off against Skowhegan's Jaycie Christopher (3) in the Class A North quarterfinal at the Augusta Civic Center Friday.
Josh O'Donnell | BDN
Skowhegan's Jaycie Christopher (3) goes up against Messalonskee's Brooke Martin (33) during the Class A North quarterfinals at the Augusta Civic Center on Friday.
...
Josh O'Donnell | BDN
Messalonskee's Grace Wener (12) goes up against Skowhegan's Jaycie Christpher (3) at the Class A North quarterfinal at the Augusta Civic Center Friday afternoon.
Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.
Comments