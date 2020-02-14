Tourney Time
February 14, 2020
Tourney Time

Skowhegan girls upset Messalonskee to move on to A North semis

Skowhegan's Jaycie Christopher (3) dribbles past Messalonskee's Brianna Benecke (3) in their matchup in Augusta on Friday.
By Ali Tobey, BDN Staff

The Skowhegan girls basketball team defeated Messalonskee 57-40 to move on to the Class A North semifinals.

Sixth-seeded Skowhegan will face the winner of Gardiner and Medomak Valley on Feb. 19 at the Augusta Civic Center at 2 p.m.

Skowhegan improves to 10-9, while Messalonskee falls to 12-6 on the season.

The two teams met in the 2019 tournament semi finals. Skowhegan won 58-37 and advanced to the finals. They lost to Hampden Academy.

Messalonskee's Gabrielle Wener (3) tips off against Skowhegan's Jaycie Christopher (3) in the Class A North quarterfinal at the Augusta Civic Center Friday.
Skowhegan's Jaycie Christopher (3) goes up against Messalonskee's Brooke Martin (33) during the Class A North quarterfinals at the Augusta Civic Center on Friday.
Messalonskee's Grace Wener (12) goes up against Skowhegan's Jaycie Christpher (3) at the Class A North quarterfinal at the Augusta Civic Center Friday afternoon.

Comments

