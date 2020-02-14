Ellsworth boys beat Winslow to earn B North semifinal spot
By Pete Warner, BDN Staff •
Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times
Winslow's Jason Reynolds, left, soars into the air for the ball as Ellsworth's J'Von James defends during Friday night's Class B North quarterfinal at the Cross Insurance Center.
Second-seeded Ellsworth advanced to the Class B North boys basketball semifinals on Friday night with a 58-51 victory over Winslow at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.
Coach Peter Austin’s Eagles (16-3) will face the winner of the game between No. 3 Washington Acad. (13-5) vs. Maine Central Institute (9-10) in a 7 p.m. semifinal on Wednesday, Feb. 19, in Bangor.
The seventh-seeded Black Raiders finished the season at 12-8.
Ellsworth also advanced to the semifinals last season.
Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times
Driving to the basket is Ellsworth's Jackson Curtis, right, while guarded by Winslow's Reid Gagnon during Friday night's Class B North quarterfinal at the Cross Insurance Center.
Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times
Putting up a shot from the low post is Ellsworth's J'Von James, left, while guarded by Winslow's Jason Reynolds during Friday night's Class B North quarterfinal at the Cross Insurance Center.
Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times
Winslow coach Kenneth Lindlof and the rest of the Winslow Black Raiders cheer during Friday night's Class B North quarterfinal against Ellsworth at the Cross Insurance Center.
Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times
Ellsworth's Adam Inman, left, and Winslow's Colby Pomeroy reach for the rebound during Friday night's Class B North quarterfinal at the Cross Insurance Center.
Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times
Putting up a shot is Ellsworth's Hunter Curtis, left, while guarded by Winslow's Andrew Poulin and Holden Dart during Friday night's Class B North quarterfinal at the Cross Insurance Center.
