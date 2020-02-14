Ellsworth boys beat Winslow to earn B North semifinal spot

Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times

• February 14, 2020 9:54 pm

Second-seeded Ellsworth advanced to the Class B North boys basketball semifinals on Friday night with a 58-51 victory over Winslow at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Coach Peter Austin’s Eagles (16-3) will face the winner of the game between No. 3 Washington Acad. (13-5) vs. Maine Central Institute (9-10) in a 7 p.m. semifinal on Wednesday, Feb. 19, in Bangor.

The seventh-seeded Black Raiders finished the season at 12-8.

Ellsworth also advanced to the semifinals last season.

