J. Smith | Creative Commons license 3.0 J. Smith | Creative Commons license 3.0

• February 11, 2020 6:18 pm

Sacopee Valley girls outlast Kents Hill 45-43 to earn a quarterfinal playoff spot on Tuesday night.

The No. 7 Sacopee Valley team entered the postseason with a 10-8 record. Tenth-seeded Kents Hill finishes its season with a record of 12-7. Neither team made the tournament last season.

Sacopee Valley will face No. 2 ranked Boothbay Region on Tuesday, Feb 18 at the Augusta Civic Center. Boothbay is carrying a 16-2 record into the quarterfinal matchup .