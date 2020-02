Batistaya | Creative Commons Batistaya | Creative Commons

• February 17, 2020 1:39 pm

Seacoast Christian Academy of South Berwick advanced in the Class D South girls bracket on Monday, posting a 46-26 victory over No. 5 Temple Academy of Waterville at the Augusta Civic Center.

Fourth-seeeded Seacoast Christian takes a 12-6 record into Thursday’s 10 a.m. semifinal game against Monday’s Greenville-North Haven winner. SCA had beaten Temple Academy twice during the regular season.

The Bereans finish their season at 8-11.