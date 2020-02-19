Thornton Academy boys beat Bonny Eagle in AA South semis
Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Thornton Academy's Payton Jones shoots the ball in the boys' Class AA South championship basketball game at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland in 2019. Thornton Academy defeated Bonny Eagle Wednesday in the 2020 Class AA South regional semifinals.
The Thornton Academy boys basketball team defeated 2019 regional champions, Bonny Eagle, 80-74 to clinch a spot in the AA South finals.
Thornton Academy takes a 17-3 record into the finals. Bonny Eagle ends their season with a 12-8 record.
Thornton Academy will take on the winner of the other AA South semifinal featuring No. 1 South Portland (19-0) and No. 4 Gorham (11-8). They will play at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 8:15 p.m.
