Thornton Academy boys beat Bonny Eagle in AA South semis

Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• February 19, 2020 7:41 pm

Updated: February 19, 2020 7:44 pm

The Thornton Academy boys basketball team defeated 2019 regional champions, Bonny Eagle, 80-74 to clinch a spot in the AA South finals.

Thornton Academy takes a 17-3 record into the finals. Bonny Eagle ends their season with a 12-8 record.

Thornton Academy will take on the winner of the other AA South semifinal featuring No. 1 South Portland (19-0) and No. 4 Gorham (11-8). They will play at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 8:15 p.m.