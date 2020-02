Ashley L. Conti | BDN Ashley L. Conti | BDN

• February 17, 2020 10:19 am

Third-seeded Greenville moved into the semifinals of the Class D South boys tournament on Monday morning with a 52-37 victory over No. 6 Pine Tree Academy at the Augusta Civic Center.

The Lakers improved to 10-9 and will play the Rangeley-Vinalhaven winner in a 10 a.m. semifinal contest on Wednesday.

Pine Tree Academy of Freeport finished the season at 9-10.