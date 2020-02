Ashley L. Conti | BDN Ashley L. Conti | BDN

• February 19, 2020 9:17 pm

The South Portland boys basketball team defeated Gorham 51-37 to advance to the Class AA South regional finals on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 8:15 p.m.

The first-seeded South Portland team will play No. 2 Thornton Academy.

South Portland improves to 20-0. Gorham ends their season with an 11-9 record.