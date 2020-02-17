Deer Isle-Stonington boys upset defending champs Schenck in D North quarterfinals

Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times

• February 17, 2020 12:55 pm

Myles Brown scored 23 points and Coleman Brown added 22 as No. 7 Deer Isle-Stonington upended defending champion Schenck of East Millinocket 63-57 in a Class D boys North quarterfinal Monday at the Cross Insurance Center.

Coach Donald Allen’s Mariners (13-6) advance to the semifinals for the first time since 2012 and will face No. 6 Easton at 7 p.m. Thursday. Easton (13-6) upended No. 3 Van Buren 56-48 in Monday’s first quarterfinal.

No. 2 Schenck finished its season at 15-4.

Both these teams came into the tournament coming off regular-season schedules heavy in Class C competition.

Schenck was 10-2 against Class C foes and 5-1 in the Class D ranks, while Deer Isle-Stonington was 6-2 against Class C competition and 6-4 against Class D teams.

Myles Brown scored seven points as Deer Isle-Stonington built a 13-10 lead at the end of the first quarter, and showed his versatility in doing so with a 3-pointer, a 10-foot runner and two free throws.

Schenck had the answer during the second quarter in junior guard Regan Currie. His two 3-pointers midway through the period, one from deep in each corner, rallied the Wolverines to a 20-20 tie.

He added a 15-foot jumper and another shot from the left wing late in the period, and that combined with a steal and drive by Kaden Hannan helped Schenck to a 28-27 halftime edge.

Deer Isle-Stonington dominated the inside play during the third quarter, particularly with Coleman Brown contributing nine points and five rebounds as the Mariners twice stretched their lead out to six points, the second time at 42-36.

After Kaden Hannan scored twice to pull Schenck within 44-40, Deer Isle-Stonington got a buzzer-beating runner from Nathan Thompson to close out the third quarter and then two more baskets — the second on an inadvertent tip-in by Schenck to rebuild an eight-point lead early in the fourth.

Schenck twice got within one point, the second time at 52-51 on a baseline move from Davis with less than three minutes left, but the Wolverines couldn’t get enough stops down the stretch as Deer Isle-Stonington used a three-point play by Brown and a 9 of 11 effort from the free-throw line to complete the victory.