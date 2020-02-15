Cony outlasts Lawrence in A North boys quarterfinal

Josh O'Donnell | BDN Josh O'Donnell | BDN

• February 15, 2020 7:25 pm

Second-ranked Cony of Augusta kept up its high-scoring ways Saturday with a 66-57 victory over defending regional champion Lawrence of Fairfield in a Class A North boys basketball quarterfinal at the Augusta Civic Center.

Coach T.J. Maines’ Rams, which averaged a robust 81.22 points per game during the regular season, improved their record to 15-4 and will face No. 3 Medomak Valley of Waldoboro, a 50-46 overtime winner over No. 6 Skowhegan.

Cony defeated Medomak Valley (16-3) twice during the regular season.

Lawrence, the No. 7 seed, ends its campaign at 8-11.

Dakota Dearborn paced Cony with 22 points while Luke Briggs scored 17 and Simon McCormick added 15.

Dylan Martin-Hachey led Lawrence with 20 points, and Dylan Coombs added 12.

This game was played at Cony’s pace from the outset, but Lawrence was a willing challenger throughout the contest.

Cony held a 21-20 lead after an opening period that included seven lead changes and three ties.

The Rams then scored the first six points of the second quarter, all after Lawrence turnovers as Dearborn scored after an offensive rebound, Briggs followed with a nice left-handed drive down the lane and McCormick turned a steal by Kyle Douin into a layup to make it 27-20.

Lawrence crept back within 30-28 on a drive by Martin-Hachey, but an off-balance three-point play by McCormick, a 3-pointer by Briggs and a tip-in at the buzzer by Dearborn propelled Cony to a 39-31 halftime lead.

Cony struggled to put the feisty Bulldogs away, as Lawrence drew within a single point five times during the second half but was unable to gain the lead before Cony scored the game’s final eight points.