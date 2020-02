Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• February 15, 2020 1:44 pm

The fourth-seeded Temple Academy Bereans scraped past the No. 5 Valley Cavaliers with a 55-53 Class D South quarterfinal victory at the Augusta Civic Center Saturday.

The Bereans (9-10) will play at the Augusta Civic Center Wednesday against the winners of Saturday’s No. 1 Forest Hills (18-0) vs. No. 8 Seacoast Christian (4-14) game.

The Cavaliers ended the season with a record of 4-15.